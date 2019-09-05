Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

We're heading into the final round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the ninth round.
Sound good? Build your team today!
Round 9 PrizeSnowshoe, USA
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a RockShox Reverb Stealth and a 100% Trajecta Helmet.
RockShox Reverb Stealth
We’ve taken the RockShox Reverb family to new heights, recently with Reverb AXS™, and now with the new Reverb Stealth. Redesigned internals provide effortless actuation and increased reliability featuring new Vent Valve Technology.
With reduced overall post lengths and new travel options, riders of all shapes and sizes benefit from more travel than ever before. The new Reverb Stealth redefines what it means to simply go up and down.
- NEW Features Vent Valve Technology for super simple service if the need arises
- NEW Travel options 175mm and 200mm
- NEW Shorter overall post length
100% Trajecta Helmet
- Smartshock® Rotational Protective System - (13 Points)
- Multi-Density EPS foam - injection molded with polycarbonate
- Massive airflow - Industry leading 24 ventilation ports
- Patent-pending chin bar integration
- Trajecta 860g / M-Shell - Light, full-face enduro and all mountain
- Multi-point adjustable visor designed for maximum vision and goggle stowage
- Anti-Microbial liner - Washable, moisture-wicking
- Lightweight D-Ring locking closure
- Two size-specific molds - SM/MD and L/XL
$250
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
Good luck!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
