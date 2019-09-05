Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

RockShox Reverb Stealth



We’ve taken the RockShox Reverb family to new heights, recently with Reverb AXS™, and now with the new Reverb Stealth. Redesigned internals provide effortless actuation and increased reliability featuring new Vent Valve Technology.

With reduced overall post lengths and new travel options, riders of all shapes and sizes benefit from more travel than ever before. The new Reverb Stealth redefines what it means to simply go up and down.



- NEW Features Vent Valve Technology for super simple service if the need arises

- NEW Travel options 175mm and 200mm

- NEW Shorter overall post length

