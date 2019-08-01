Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the sixth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the sixth round.

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


Round 6 Prize
Val Di Sole, Italy

The top team will go home with;
- Rockshox Pike Ultimate, "A true trail machine we couldn't wait to have on our bikes and get to you. Featuring the new Charger™ 2.1 damper for unmatched trail control for every sweeping corner or loamy drop in. New ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush damping fluid all work overtime to reduce friction, silence noise, and provide"lasting fork performance.
- 100% Trajecta Helmet, MSRP $250
- Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires, MSRP $84.99
- Bontrgaer Rapid Pack, MSRP $59.99





3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH 100percent Bontrager SRAM Trek World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
78622 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
67168 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
59026 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48371 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
47982 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45168 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
38850 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38178 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016320
Mobile Version of Website