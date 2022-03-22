close
Fantasy DH League: Prize Announced for Round 1 - Lourdes World Cup DH 2022

Mar 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the first round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Specialized. So far over 12,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Specialized Demo Race in the size of your choice!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the first round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

There are prizes for each round, but now's the best time to enter a team so that you'll be in the running to win the Grand Prize!

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.

All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here.



Round 1 Prize
Lourdes, France

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Specialized Ambush 2 helmet.

Be so bold in the all-new Ambush 2. Fully redesigned from the buckle up with essential features for next-gen trail riding, the Ambush 2 channels ample ventilation through modern styling, with a superb fit and dialed eyewear integration.

More info here. MSRP of $180 USD.




3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Racing and Events Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Time to pick three riders I know the names of then spend the rest on riders have never heard of to cover the huge cost of my expense choices.
  • 1 0
 That is the only way I can win, my expensive 2 or 3 top picks win and the rando's (yes I know they are still world cup athletes) that cost 10 or 25K come through with ride of their lives. I think in this case French rando's who grew up riding there are the way to go.
  • 4 0
 What a sh*thouse prize!!
  • 2 0
 I would like to see Gwin win
  • 1 0
 A "Gwin" would be awesome
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately, he won't be eligible to win the Specialized Demo.
  • 1 0
 I always wanted to haul down the trail with a goblin shark on my head...
  • 1 0
 Its great that you get a trail helmet as a price for DH "knowledge".

