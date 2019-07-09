Fantasy DH League: Prizes Announced for Round 5 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

We're heading into the fifth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the third round.
Round 5 PrizeLes Gets, France
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
The top team will go home with an SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset. "For the Ultimate, we held nothing back. Our engineers sculpted the finest materials — titanium and carbon fiber — to make this our lightest four-piston brake ever. Power, modulation and lever feel set a new standard. Personalization is quick and intuitive. And for performance — well, our test riders didn’t dub it the “Mini-Code” for nothing. More caliper stiffness and a new pad compound with bite. Pivot bearings for crisp lever feel and a fatigue-free ride. SRAM's best power to weight ratio in a four-piston brake." [L="https://www.sram.com/sram/mountain/products/g2-ultimate"]https://www.sram.com/sram/mountain/products/g2-ultimate[/L]
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
