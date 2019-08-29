Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Mont Sainte Anne World Champs DH 2019

Aug 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the eighth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the eighth round.

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


Round 8 Prize
World Champs, Mont Sainte Anne

The top team will go home with;
- SRAM X01 DH Groupset
- RockShox BoXXer Ultimate
- 100% Trajecta Helmet, MSRP $250
- Bontrager Rally Mountain Bike Shoe, MSRP $149.99







3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH 100percent Bontrager SRAM Trek World Championships 2019


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
136082 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
83132 views
Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont Sainte Anne World Championships 2019
52991 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
49994 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
49428 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
45150 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Championships
38622 views
10 of the Weirdest MTB Marketing Videos Ever
37283 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 can you guys let me win i will like your instagram photos, a deal worth making

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017545
Mobile Version of Website