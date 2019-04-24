FANTASY

Fantasy DH League: Prizes Announced for Round 1 - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the first round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 20,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the first round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

There are prizes for each round, but now's the best time to enter a team so that you'll be in the running to win the Grand Prize!

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


Round 1 Prize
Maribor, Slovenia

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors and a 100% AIRCRAFT DH Helmet with MIPS. MSRP of $644.





3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


7 Comments

  • + 2
 the last time i had 3 day blackout, i woke up in an apartment in milwaukee with clown make-up on, my hand smeared with what i could only guess was a mixture of ketchup & chocolate, tightly clenching an autographed picture of eric estrada.
  • + 0
 more than 22,000 entries an only one 'winner' for the first round... for the first Enduro round there were 14,444 entries and six 'winners'.

I'm not complaining but maybe:

1st: the brakes
2nd: the helmet
3rd: some Bontrager tires
  • + 1
 are you sayin' i'll need the helmet if i win the brakes? jk jk thanks for the contest. go connor goooo...
  • + 1
 Wait, there's a Fantasy World Cup league? This hasn't been mentioned.
  • + 0
 No wheels??? Wtf?
  • - 3
 Code RSC brakes.... If you won it, you don't keep it.
  • + 1
 Not everyone has Trickstuff or Magura. That said, those Code RSC are a nice to have for a lot of riders!.

Post a Comment



