FANTASY

Fantasy DH League Results - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 2, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the second round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the third round in Leogang next weekend.

@CanyonDavid7 Round 2 team

@CanyonDavid7 picked the best team for this round and received 845 points and walks away with a 100% Aircraft Helmet MIPS and a SRAM X01 DH Groupset.


Overall Points Leader
Round 2 - Fort William

@FabianAffegsicht is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
125539 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
95128 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
90575 views
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
68728 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
59396 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
53277 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
50749 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
46709 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 I'm going to stop playing.

I'm going to focus on being happy and positive for all the guys and girls racing. Instead of being "ugh he's not on my team" I'm going to be stoked for all the racers. Instead of trying to make some worth "more" by being on my team. #hippie #bullshit #positive #vibes
  • + 1
 Top tip from years playing Football Fantasy League - pick people you don't like, then when your guys win your like 'woohoo' and you don't care if they aren't on your team coz your stoked for them but then if the guys you don't like win then they are on your team and your getting the points anyway.
  • + 2
 Still trying to break above 20,000th place. Fingers crossed.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029311
Mobile Version of Website