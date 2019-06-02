Fantasy DH League Results - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

The results are in for the second round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the third round in Leogang next weekend.
@CanyonDavid7
@CanyonDavid7 Round 2 team
picked the best team for this round and received 845 points and walks away with a 100% Aircraft Helmet MIPS
and a SRAM X01 DH Groupset
.
Overall Points LeaderRound 2 - Fort William@FabianAffegsicht
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek
Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM
X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
I'm going to focus on being happy and positive for all the guys and girls racing. Instead of being "ugh he's not on my team" I'm going to be stoked for all the racers. Instead of trying to make some worth "more" by being on my team. #hippie #bullshit #positive #vibes
