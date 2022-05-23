Fantasy DH League Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022 - Round 2

May 23, 2022
The results are in for the second round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round two prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Leogang in a few weeks.




DH World Cup Round two Prize
Fantasy DH League



@HJT 's Round 2 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with 2 teams getting 852 points. In the draw, it was @HJT that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Specialized's Butter Gravity Apparel collection MSRP of $810 USD.

@iwantstinky is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


