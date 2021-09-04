Fantasy DH League Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021 - Round 5

Sep 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021


The results are in for the fifth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Snowshoe in two weeks.




DH World Cup Round Five Prize
Fantasy DH League



@Geese 's Round 5 team
First Place:

@Geese picked the best team for this round and received 725 points and walks away with a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes.

@ProjectPrivateer is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

fantasy dh 2021


2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



