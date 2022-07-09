Fantasy DH League Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022 - Round 4

Jul 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of round five at Vallnord next week.




DH World Cup Round Four Prize
Fantasy DH League



@Ryfoz 's Round 4 team
First Place:

@Ryfoz picked the best team for this round and received 840 points and walks away with a jersey, bottoms and socks of their choice from the Specialized Spring '22 Trail Collection.

@iwantstinky is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
79543 views
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
78363 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
54602 views
Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
48651 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
45213 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
43412 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
38619 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
37181 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 milk





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007482
Mobile Version of Website