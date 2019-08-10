Fantasy DH League Results - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the seventh round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the final round at Snowshoe.

@V10rod 's Round 7 team


@V10rod picked the best team for this round and received 973 points and walks away with Truvativ Descendant TLD Bar + Cranks, 100% Trajecta Helmet, Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires and Bontrager Rapid Pack.


Overall Points Leader
Round 7 - Lenzerheide

@davzx is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


