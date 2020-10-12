Fantasy DH League Results: Leogang DH World Champs - Round 3

Oct 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the third round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.




DH Fantasy League Round Three Prize
@bashhard's Round 3 team
First Place:

@bashhard picked the best team for this round and received 980 points and walks away with a pair of Bontrager Avert Adventure Mountain Bike Shoes and a Bontrager Avert Mountain Bike Rain Jacket.

@bashhard is now also in the lead to win the overall prize of a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.


Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.



Good luck!




The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



