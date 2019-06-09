FANTASY

Fantasy DH League Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the third round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the fourth round in Vallnord next month.

@ta4645 Round 3 team
*Color subject to change based upon availability

@ta4645 picked the best team for this round and received 940 points and walks away with a 100% Aircraft Helmet MIPS and a RockShox BoXXer Ultimate.


Overall Points Leader
Round 3 - Leogang

@JoelSuthO is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
109063 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
83284 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
67706 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
67393 views
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
63242 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
54178 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
47319 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
41937 views

9 Comments

  • + 8
 Will I ever see at day when at least one of my Fantasy team doesn't crash? Sorry, Bernard Kerr; you were the fall guy today (pun fully intended).
  • + 3
 @adrock-whistler happened the same to me !!!!
  • + 7
 The best possible result this time around would have been 1035 points with Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Charlie Harrison, Jure Zabjek, Nina Hoffman and Kate Weatherly. At $1,325,000 they'd be some money left for beer.
  • + 2
 Interesting!
  • + 3
 I have doubts on this but only because of your username.
  • + 4
 Those little mistakes from the Pivot boys & Loris really did for my team this round.
  • + 2
 65th place right now. Bernard Kerr's crash and Sandra Rubesam crashing in the Qualification limited my points this round but luckily I am still moving up in the leader board. Excited for Vallnord next month
  • + 2
 Note to self: Don't edit the fantasy team late at night after one too many beers.
  • + 2
 AdamOdh in second overrall, how could he be this good

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049136
Mobile Version of Website