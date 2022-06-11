Fantasy DH League Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022 - Round 3

Jun 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the third round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round three prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Lenzerheide in a few weeks.




DH World Cup Round Three Prize
Fantasy DH League



@SebbYo 's Round 3 team
First Place:

@SebbYo picked the best team for this round and received 841 points and walks away with Specialized's Cannibal Tire MSRP of $80 USD.

@iwantstinky is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Congrats @SebbYo

Let us know whether you will mount that tyre in the front or in the rear.
  • 1 0
 Or not at all





