Fantasy DH League Results: Leogang - Round 1

Jun 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021


The results are in for the first round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Les Gets in July.




DH World Cup Round One Prize
Fantasy DH League

fantasy dh 2021


@Jermybar's Round 1 team
First Place:

@Jermybar picked the best team for this round and received 820 points and walks away with a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork.

@Jermybar is also now in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

fantasy dh 2021


2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2021


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Fantasy teams are always fun, but after last year's disruption so much has changed that it is even more challenging and 10x more interesting to choose riders. Gonna be a fun fantasy season!
  • 2 0
 It's gonna be a baguette boy summer

Post a Comment



