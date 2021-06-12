Fantasy DH League Results: Leogang - Round 1

DH World Cup Round One Prize

@Jermybar's Round 1 team First Place:



@Jermybar RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork . picked the best team for this round and received 820 points and walks away with a

all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022

2021 Race Schedule:



06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria

07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France

08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia

08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack