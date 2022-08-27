Fantasy DH League Results: Les Gets DH World Champs 2022 - Round 8

Aug 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the eighth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round eight prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the final round at Val di Sole next weekend.




DH World Cup Round Eight Prize
Fantasy DH League



@Alihuck 's Round 8 team
First Place:

@Alihuck picked the best team for this round and received 735 points and wins a Specialized Gambit full-face helmet.

@iwantstinky is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


