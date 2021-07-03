Fantasy DH League Results: Les Gets - Round 2

Jul 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021


The results are in for the second round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round two prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Maribor in August.




DH World Cup Round Two Prize
Fantasy DH League



@just4422 's Round 2 team
First Place:

@just4422 picked the best team for this round and received 933 points and walks away with the newest TLD Sprint gear.

@ProjectPrivateer is now in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

fantasy dh 2021


2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
97312 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
74950 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
73738 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
62768 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
58815 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
55496 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
52662 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
49720 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Congrats @ProjectPrivateer
  • 2 0
 Yes! Still in the Top 5000!
  • 1 0
 One of my favorite races to watch...worst fantasy result ever!
  • 1 0
 Can't find out the spring gear anywhere on internet, any link ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008070
Mobile Version of Website