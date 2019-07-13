Fantasy DH League Results - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

The results are in for the fifth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the sixth round in Val Di Sole next month.@nicob
picked the best team for this round and received 875 points and walks away with a SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset
.
Overall Points LeaderRound 5 - Les Gets@finnvanleu
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek
Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM
X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
At least I’m still top 1000 somehow haha
