Fantasy DH League Results - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fifth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the sixth round in Val Di Sole next month.

@nicob 's Round 5 team

@nicob picked the best team for this round and received 875 points and walks away with a SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset.


Overall Points Leader
Round 5 - Les Gets

@finnvanleu is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Danny was off the podium for the first time this season, camile balanche beat kate for the first time, Levesque’s timed training went to nothing, Laurie put on a great inexpected run, Troy outside of the top three, Nina did not make up her places im finals Frown

At least I’m still top 1000 somehow haha

