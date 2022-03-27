close
Fantasy DH League Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022 - Round 1

Mar 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the first round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Fort William in just under two months.




DH World Cup Round One Prize
Fantasy DH League



@Enduro199 's Round 1 team
First Place:

@Enduro199 picked the best team for this round and received 786 points and walks away with a Specialized Ambush 2 helmet MSRP of $180 USD.

@Enduro199 is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Look for an Ambush 2 dropping in the BuySell shortly
  • 1 0
 Sold!

