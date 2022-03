Fantasy DH League Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022 - Round 1

DH World Cup Round One Prize

@Enduro199 's Round 1 team First Place:



picked the best team for this round and received 786 points and walks away with a Specialized Ambush 2 helmet MSRP of $180 USD. @Enduro199 picked the best team for this round and received 786 points and walks away with a

Specialized Demo Race

2022 Race Schedule:



March 26-27: Lourdes, France

May 21-22: Fort William, UK

June 10-12: Leogang, Austria

July 8-10: Lenzerheide

July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra

July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA

August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France

September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

The results are in for the first round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Fort William in just under two months.is now in the lead to win the overall prize of aworth $7,000 USD inGood luck!