Fantasy DH League Results: Maribor DH World Cup - Round 4

Oct 19, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and who is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.




DH Fantasy League Round Four Prize
Fantasy DH League



@josedominguez's Round 4 team
First Place:

@josedominguez picked the best team for this round and received 1685 points and walks away with a Bontrager BITS Integrated MTB Tool, Ion Pro RT Front Bike Light, Enduro Front Fender and two G5 Team Issue MTB Tires.

@bashhard is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.


Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.



Good luck!




The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The number one sure way to get close to winning these things is choose French riders.
  • 1 0
 Damn....thought I was doing quite well after the first race of this round.

Post a Comment



