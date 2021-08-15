Fantasy DH League Results: Maribor - Round 3

Aug 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021


The results are in for the third round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round three prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at World Champs later this month.




DH World Cup Round Three Prize
Fantasy DH League



@Chridel 's Round 3 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with @luckymixes and @Chridel both getting 910 points. In the draw, it was @Chridel who came out ahead and walks away with a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes.

@ProjectPrivateer is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

fantasy dh 2021


2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
97206 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
82755 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
79406 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
62078 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
59445 views
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
53448 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
51812 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
47123 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 @ProjectPrivateer being a new account created in June with no activity... but congratulations.
  • 1 0
 Aaa awesome!!! Thanks a lot! Too bad I cracked my rear rim today.. Maybe I sell those to fix it
  • 1 0
 My heart is so broken right now hahaha... Congrats @Chridel !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007812
Mobile Version of Website