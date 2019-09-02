Fantasy DH League Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the eighth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the final round in Snowshoe next weekend.

@Axmu 's Round 8 team


@Axmu picked the best team for this round and received 785 points and walks away with a SRAM X01 DH Groupset, RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, 100% Trajecta Helmet, Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires and Bontrager Rally Mountain Bike Shoes.


Overall Points Leader
Round 8 - World Champs, Mont-Sainte-Anne

@AgentRacing is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 I’d have done better if I’d let my toddler choose for me:

Reece Wilson - concussion DNS
Charlie Hatton - didn’t read that start list, that one is on me
Sam Blenkinsop - flat tyre, 66th
Brook Macdonald - broken spine DNS
Tracey Hannah - killed it, my only points!
Kate Weatherley - broken neck DNS

I truly feel bad for the athletes I cursed.
  • 1 0
 What a crazy round. Even the winning team had a 0 points athlete. I had two 0 pointers and still moved up in the rankings :/

