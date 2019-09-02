Fantasy DH League Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

The results are in for the eighth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the final round in Snowshoe next weekend.@Axmu
picked the best team for this round and received 785 points and walks away with a SRAM X01 DH Groupset
, RockShox BoXXer Ultimate
, 100% Trajecta Helmet
, Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires
and Bontrager Rally Mountain Bike Shoes
.
Overall Points LeaderRound 8 - World Champs, Mont-Sainte-Anne@AgentRacing
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek
Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM
X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
MENTIONS: @trek
/ @SramMedia
2 Comments
Reece Wilson - concussion DNS
Charlie Hatton - didn’t read that start list, that one is on me
Sam Blenkinsop - flat tyre, 66th
Brook Macdonald - broken spine DNS
Tracey Hannah - killed it, my only points!
Kate Weatherley - broken neck DNS
I truly feel bad for the athletes I cursed.
Post a Comment