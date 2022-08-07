Fantasy DH League Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022 - Round 7

Aug 7, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the seventh round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round seven prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of round eight at the World Champs later this month.




DH World Cup Round Seven Prize
Fantasy DH League



@akride ' Round 7 team
First Place:

@akride picked the best team for this round and received 961 points. The winner will get to choose any shoe from the Specialized 2FO family that suits their trail style.

@iwantstinky is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 No one’s interested in worlds or val di sole are they? May as well call it now
  • 1 0
 lol





