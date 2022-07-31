Fantasy DH League Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022 - Round 6

The results are in for the sixth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of round seven at Mont-Sainte-Anne next weekend.
DH World Cup Round Six PrizeFantasy DH League
@iwantstinky
@morestagedives ' Round 6 team
First Place:
@morestagedives picked the best team for this round and received 950 points. The winner is able to select a jersey, bottoms, and socks of their choice from the Specialized Gravity Collection
is back in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race
worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing
.
2022 Race Schedule:
March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy
Good luck!
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized
4 Comments
Oh, and enjoy your bike (it's a fantasy bike, but you can believe you won a real one, which is all that matters).