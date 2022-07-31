Fantasy DH League Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022 - Round 6

Jul 31, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the sixth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of round seven at Mont-Sainte-Anne next weekend.




DH World Cup Round Six Prize
Fantasy DH League



@morestagedives ' Round 6 team
First Place:

@morestagedives picked the best team for this round and received 950 points. The winner is able to select a jersey, bottoms, and socks of their choice from the Specialized Gravity Collection

@iwantstinky is back in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
95584 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
80153 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
66224 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
51527 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
45432 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
43940 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
43466 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
36577 views

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Stop the count !!!!
  • 1 2
 I got 571 points in my first and only entry in this fantasy stuff. I had no idea what I was doing, but I can tell whoever wins the bike: Be glad I wasn't in this from the beginning. And be glad I won't be in it to the end.
Oh, and enjoy your bike (it's a fantasy bike, but you can believe you won a real one, which is all that matters).
  • 2 0
 It takes me 3 rounds to get 950 points.
  • 1 0
 Got 711 points, not a bad week-end!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008362
Mobile Version of Website