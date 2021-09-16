Fantasy DH League Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 1 2021 - Round 6

The results are in for the sixth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the final round in Snowshoe later this week.
DH World Cup Round Six PrizeFantasy DH League
@ProjectPrivateer First Place:
@onlyDH picked the best team for this round and received 806 points and walks away with 1 pair of TLD Stage Knee Guards, 1 pair of TLD Stage Elbow Guards and 10 pairs of TLD Air Gloves. Total MSRP: $468 (USD)
is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022
worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.
2021 Race Schedule:
06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.15.2021 - DH World Cup #5/6 - Snowshoe, USA
Good luck!
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack
