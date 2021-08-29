Fantasy DH League Results: Val di Sole DH World Championships - Round 4

Aug 29, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021


The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Lenzerheide next weekend.




DH World Cup Round Four Prize
Fantasy DH League



@MrDiamondDave 's Round 4 team
First Place:

@MrDiamondDave picked the best team for this round and received 868 points and walks away with a new TLD D4 Carbon helmet.

@ProjectPrivateer is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

fantasy dh 2021


2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
100772 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
88156 views
How to watch the 2021 Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole
64757 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
62298 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
56726 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
50813 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
46172 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
43989 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Slowly climbing up the ranks to 1645th place! Killing it.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008451
Mobile Version of Website