Fantasy DH League Results: Val di Sole DH World Championships - Round 4

The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round at Lenzerheide next weekend.
DH World Cup Round Four PrizeFantasy DH League
@ProjectPrivateer
@MrDiamondDave 's Round 4 team
First Place:
@MrDiamondDave picked the best team for this round and received 868 points and walks away with a new TLD D4 Carbon helmet.
is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022
worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.
2021 Race Schedule:
06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA
Good luck!
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack
1 Comment
Post a Comment