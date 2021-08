Fantasy DH League Results: Val di Sole DH World Championships - Round 4

DH World Cup Round Four Prize

@MrDiamondDave 's Round 4 team First Place:



picked the best team for this round and received 868 points and walks away with a new TLD D4 Carbon helmet . @MrDiamondDave picked the best team for this round and received 868 points and walks away with a

all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022

2021 Race Schedule:



06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria

07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France

08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia

08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack

The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Lenzerheide next weekend.is still in the lead to win the overall prize of anworth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.Good luck!