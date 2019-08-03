Fantasy DH League Results - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the sixth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the seventh round in Lenzerheide next weekend.

@mikejanney 's Round 6 team


@mikejanney picked the best team for this round and received 1080 points and walks away with a Rockshox Pike Ultimate, 100% Trajecta Helmet, Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR Tires and Bontrager Rapid Pack.


Overall Points Leader
Round 6 - Val di Sole

@AgentRacing is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Great team selection dude!
Greenland was a great shout after his IXS performance at VDS last week.
I apologize yet again for cursing the riders I selected! 2 crashed (Hoff/Widmann) and 1 punctured (Danny) this week!
  • + 1
 For the first time I had Danny and Minnaar and they both had an issue that cost them both possible wins. Might have been my fault LOL.
  • + 1
 Looked like a tough race all around basically, except for Laurie and Loris
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



