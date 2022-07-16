Fantasy DH League Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022 - Round 5

Jul 16, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fifth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of round six at Snowshoe in two weeks.




DH World Cup Round Five Prize
Fantasy DH League



@oathead 's Round 5 team
First Place:

@oathead picked the best team for this round and received 812 points and walks away with a fresh set of tires from Specialized. The winner receives a Butcher GRID Gravity T9 front tire and an Eliminator GRID Gravity T7 for the rear.

@505443 is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 2 1
 I'm doing terrible... lol
  • 1 0
 feel you man





