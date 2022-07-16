Fantasy DH League Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022 - Round 5

The results are in for the fifth round of the DH Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of round six at Snowshoe in two weeks.
DH World Cup Round Five PrizeFantasy DH League
@505443 First Place:
@oathead picked the best team for this round and received 812 points and walks away with a fresh set of tires from Specialized. The winner receives a Butcher GRID Gravity T9 front tire and an Eliminator GRID Gravity T7 for the rear.
is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Specialized Demo Race
worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing
2022 Race Schedule:
March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy
Good luck!
