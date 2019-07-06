Fantasy DH League Results - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fourth round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the fourth round in Les Gets next weekend.

@brettdavis 's Round 4 team

@brettdavis picked the best team for this round and received 875 points and walks away with Truvativ Descendant TLD Bar + Cranks


Overall Points Leader
Round 4 - Vallnord

@JoelSuthO is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy DH Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Privateers really came through in Fantasy this week.

I wonder if anyone is giving our Wyn's award on his behalf or will he square up next race?
  • + 1
 @JoelSuthO is the first person I’ve seen keep the #1 position two rounds straight in DH, I remember some dude also had 1st for cranckworx innsbruck for the first two races
  • + 1
 I'm always so close every round Frown , always get 4 out of the 6 correct, and the 2 that I don't always end up in crashes or mistakes! I'll get one some day!

