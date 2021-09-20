Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize.



Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League



fantasy dh 2021

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

Retallack is a world leader in heli-biking and professionally guided backcountry mountain biking. Their exclusive commercial network of downhill, enduro, and freeride trails are dispersed in the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains of the West Kootenay region of southern British Columbia.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip

They recently obtained government authorization to expand our tenure to create the world’s largest backcountry mountain biking operating area–over 1.5 millions acres. Presently, Retallack is continuing to develop its network of trails that access additional descents of up to 6,000 vertical feet. Learn more about Retallack here and check out this video from our last staff trip.
*Winner to select dates based on summer 2022 availability. Dates based on availability. *Travel is covered up to $1500 CAD per person ($3000 CAD total). Prize is non-transferable and no cancellation policy. Visitors must be 19 years or older to ride the trails. Click here for Grand Prize details.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip



Final Round Prize
Snowshoe, USA



@snogger 's Round 7 team
First Place:

@snogger picked the best team for this round and received 810 points and walks away with a TLD D4 Carbon Lowrider Gray Helmet MSRP: $550 (USD).




Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



