Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after an intense battle for the grand prize.
Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race
worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing
.
All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here
.
Final Round Prize
@ChrisMessner 's Round 9 team
First Place:
@ChrisMessner picked the best team for this round and received 935 points and walks away with a set of Specialized Hillbilly tires.
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized
Congrats man!