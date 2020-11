Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Trek Project One Slash Carbon Grand Prize

Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion gets to design a custom Trek RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints that @dolores gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program

Final Round Prize

Lousa, Portugal

@Lanteans final round team was in a five-way tie.

The final round was a tight one with a five-way tie for fastest team on the line in Lousa with 1810 points apiece. After a draw, it's @Lantean that walks away with Bontrager's Rally Mountain Shoe ($150 MSRP), Rhythm Mountain Short ($95 MSRP), Evoke Tech T ($40 MSRP), Race Merino Wool Padded Sock ($25 MSRP) and Blaze LTD WaveCel Helmet ($300 MSRP).

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize. We kicked off the Fantasy DH season with two rounds of Fantasy Trivia and we really weren't sure if we were going to see any live racing.Then, we had an incredibly unpredictable muddy race in Leogang before four DH World Cup races in an insanely short period of time. No one could have predicted this season, but thousands of you that played along regardless. In the end, there can be only one winner, one that is both incredibly good at Trivia and incredibly insightful (and more than a bit lucky!)