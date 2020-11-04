Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Trek Project One Slash Carbon Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after an intense battle for the grand prize. We kicked off the Fantasy DH season with two rounds of Fantasy Trivia and we really weren't sure if we were going to see any live racing.
Then, we had an incredibly unpredictable muddy race in Leogang before four DH World Cup races in an insanely short period of time. No one could have predicted this season, but thousands of you that played along regardless. In the end, there can be only one winner, one that is both incredibly good at Trivia and incredibly insightful (and more than a bit lucky!)
Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion gets to design a custom Trek Project One
Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
Final Round Prize
Lousa, Portugal
@Lanteans final round team was in a five-way tie.
The final round was a tight one with a five-way tie for fastest team on the line in Lousa with 1810 points apiece. After a draw, it's @Lanteans
that walks away with Bontrager's Rally Mountain Shoe ($150 MSRP), Rhythm Mountain Short ($95 MSRP), Evoke Tech T ($40 MSRP), Race Merino Wool Padded Sock ($25 MSRP) and Blaze LTD WaveCel Helmet ($300 MSRP).
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
I Won't Back Down, but now is The Moment to Return to Earth, eat A Bigger Slice of British Pie, rest, and wait for the Arrival of the next few rounds of Enduro Trivia, because this could easily go Downhill.
In all honesty; the bike will be in good hands. I started building my own wheels and bikes many years ago and have since maintained and serviced them on my own; many would not believe how old some of the components on my current bike are. Truth be told, not even a long time ago I jumped from 1x8 to 1x11-speed.
A big shout out to @bashhard who was the first to congratulate me, and a big thank to all the people at Pinkbike/RockShox/SRAM/Trek who made this Fantasy League possible.
Congrats to @Lanteans on the win, Reach for the Sky!
Cheers!
