Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Trek Project One Slash Carbon Grand Prize

Nov 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the final round of the DH Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize. We kicked off the Fantasy DH season with two rounds of Fantasy Trivia and we really weren't sure if we were going to see any live racing.

Then, we had an incredibly unpredictable muddy race in Leogang before four DH World Cup races in an insanely short period of time. No one could have predicted this season, but thousands of you that played along regardless. In the end, there can be only one winner, one that is both incredibly good at Trivia and incredibly insightful (and more than a bit lucky!)




Overall Winner: Fantasy DH League




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion gets to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints that @dolores gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.



Final Round Prize
Lousa, Portugal



@Lanteans final round team was in a five-way tie.
The final round was a tight one with a five-way tie for fastest team on the line in Lousa with 1810 points apiece. After a draw, it's @Lanteans that walks away with Bontrager's Rally Mountain Shoe ($150 MSRP), Rhythm Mountain Short ($95 MSRP), Evoke Tech T ($40 MSRP), Race Merino Wool Padded Sock ($25 MSRP) and Blaze LTD WaveCel Helmet ($300 MSRP).






The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Lousa World Cup Dh 2020


7 Comments

  • 6 0
 unReal…, NotBad…, Not2Bad at all. I looked at each athlete's Friendster, MySpace, Club Penguin, and Tinder profiles From the Inside Out in Search for the Holey Trail. Encouraged by my findings I went Unchained; I had A Slice of British Pie, applied The Cackle Factor to The Law of Fives and took 3 Minute Gaps To the Limit Where the Trail Ends, then a Gamble, and finally Kranked a team with Strength in Numbers, a team who took me from out of the top ten to be Flying High Again.

I Won't Back Down, but now is The Moment to Return to Earth, eat A Bigger Slice of British Pie, rest, and wait for the Arrival of the next few rounds of Enduro Trivia, because this could easily go Downhill.

In all honesty; the bike will be in good hands. I started building my own wheels and bikes many years ago and have since maintained and serviced them on my own; many would not believe how old some of the components on my current bike are. Truth be told, not even a long time ago I jumped from 1x8 to 1x11-speed.

A big shout out to @bashhard who was the first to congratulate me, and a big thank to all the people at Pinkbike/RockShox/SRAM/Trek who made this Fantasy League possible.

Congrats to @Lanteans on the win, Reach for the Sky!
Cheers!
  • 1 0
 you forgot to thank Arnold
  • 4 0
 well done in Antarctica! Great profile btw!
  • 2 0
 Dolores again? REALLY,
  • 1 0
 Wow to win this as well as the XC damn you are a lucky so and so! @dolores
  • 1 0
 60th in the Enduro too, definite time traveler, loosing the enduro was just to throw us off the scent
  • 1 0
 Congrats, that's one fantastic looking bike!

