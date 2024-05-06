Fantasy DH League Results: Who Won the First Round - Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo


The results are in for the first round of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, presented by the good people at Five Ten. Check out how you did in the Global ranking. At the end of the season, one lucky player will take home a $5000 USD cash prize*.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Poland May 17-19.




DH World Cup Round 1
Fort William, Scotland

photo
@philousousou 's Round 1 team
First Place:

@philousousou picked the best team for this round and received 106 points

@philousousou is now in the lead in the overall with 106 points.




Prizes
The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.

photo
Round 1 // Fort William, Scotland

Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. One person will take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. We will update this article shortly once we've confirmed the eligibility for the winner. See Official Rules for details.


photo

Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.

In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.



2024 Race Schedule:

May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland
May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland
June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France
August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra
September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France
October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Good luck!



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

31 Comments
  • 9 0
 My team says I am over budget and Bruni removed - surely if you pick a strong squad at the beginning you can’t be penalised in later rounds
  • 2 3
 So loic was removed from my team, because of "overbudget"? And now i have no points, bravo. F-you pb.
  • 3 1
 @Andrea1811: You should still have your points from round one even with Loic removed from your team. Can you send me a message with a link to your team so I can look into this?
  • 4 0
 Imagine if Specialised announced today "Well, good news from Fort William we got both elite riders in the top 3! The bad news is we have had to sell Finn to Norco, and no one can afford Bruni anomore so he will be racing as a privateer from now on"

Doesn't affect me because my team choice was terrible, but anyone that had good picks who is having their top rider get booted is entitled to a moan.
  • 1 0
 Yeah this is a joke. Removed Vali for me.
  • 3 0
 The new system effectively forces you to review and tweak your team before each race if you want to win. At least it's the same for everyone.
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: Yeah but I think vali went up 300k. That's an insane jump up for 1 round.
  • 5 0
 Good job with new $1 million dollar riding pricing and the $1.5 million salary cap.
  • 1 1
 yeah the salary pricing is a bit shit.
  • 2 0
 My most expensive rider has been removed and replaced with another rider, when I try and swap him out, the list to choose from is the womens list? So I end up with 3 women and when you try save it, it says invalid?
  • 1 0
 Same
  • 3 1
 You need to clear the whole team and try again. It’s a bit shit this…
  • 1 0
 Thanks for letting us know, we will take a look and get this fixed.
  • 1 0
 Yeah happened me too, swap out the highest woman on the list and it brings up the blokes list.
  • 1 0
 @RickyMicky: Wow, I guess it is working as intended, so less people have to deal with it.
  • 1 0
 @RickyMicky: So the same after every fantasy round for me then. A bit shit would be a vast improvement. I am completely shit at fantasy.
  • 3 0
 After making it to finals at Fort William Henri Kiefer, Douglas Vieira and Henry Kerr have been added to the rider list and can now be picked for your round 2 Fantasy teams.
  • 1 1
 Nice link to 2022s global rankings
  • 1 0
 My thoughts go out to the commenters who live only to complain that they never know who the winners are on Win It Wednesday posts. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this difficult time of being notified of the contest winner.
  • 1 0
 @edspratt I am convinced I took Marine Cabirou for my team the first round. But when I look now for the first round it states I took Myriam Nicole?! Am I just getting old and senile or was there a bug..?
  • 1 0
 On my team points it's not showing :/ points for amaury and tahnee showing correctly.
  • 1 0
 @pierceblewis both Amaury and Tahnee's points are showing correctly on teams for me. Can you send me a message with a link to your team so I can take a look at the problem?
  • 1 0
 i don't understand the points system. why does greg minnaar have 2 points and Nicolas Kiefer 0 points with Place 20?
  • 1 0
 Henri Kiefer was not available as a fantasy league rider for round one so could not score league points, as he made it to finals in Fort William he will now be available for the rest of the season.
  • 1 0
 This thread is about to go up in flames, won’t be long until everyone wakes up. Lol
  • 1 0
 I literally just found this out.. thanks for looking into it.
  • 1 0
 Semi-finals were not kind to me haha! Only 1 of my 6 riders started!
  • 1 0
 why can't you ship to the UE if you ship the prizes to Germany ?
  • 1 1
 Matt walker scores no points in fantasy league for a 10th place finish??
  • 2 0
 Matt Walker is showing he received the correct 21 points on our end and looks to have been added correctly to teams.
  • 2 0
 Matt walker uk.shows scored points Matthew walker Nz scored 0 points







