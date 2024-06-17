Round 4 Fantasy DH League Results & Overall Update - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

$5000 USD

Fantasy League Updates:



After four exciting rounds of racing in 2024, we want to announce some updates about the Fantasy League ahead of the next round.



Round 3 issues

We had some issues with our system in Round 3, which allowed a small number of teams to be edited while the points were being saved. We fixed the process immediately for Round 4, but since there's no way to fairly calculate the overall with Round 3, we have neutralized the results of the third round in Leogang. We will still be giving the round prize to the selected winner of the round, but everyone's points from that round will not be counted towards the overall and the grand prize at the end of the season. We apologize for the error, it's incredibly frustrating, but we feel this is the fairest way to go forward.



Pricing & budget changes

As the league reaches the middle point of the season with four rounds (three World Cups and World Champs) left to go, we will be adjusting our rider pricing to more accurately reflect the performances of the top riders. And as inflation continues to hit everyone hard, we will be looking at increasing your team budgets once we update the league with the new pricing. Stay tuned for the details ahead of the next round.



DH World Cup Round 4

@Nastrodvia 's Round 4 team First Place:



picked the best team for this round and received 131 points @Nastrodvia picked the best team for this round and received 131 points

Prizes

Round 4 // Val di Sole, Italy

Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. One person will take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. We will update this article shortly once we've confirmed the eligibility for the winner. See



Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. One person will take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. We will update this article shortly once we've confirmed the eligibility for the winner. See Official Rules for details.



Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See



In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get acash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.

2024 Race Schedule:



May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland

May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland

June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy

July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France

August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra

September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France

October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.