Round 4 Fantasy DH League Results & Overall Update - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 17, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  
The results are in for the fourth round of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, presented by the good people at Five Ten. Check out how you did in the Global ranking. At the end of the season, one lucky player will take home a $5000 USD cash prize*.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Les Gets next month.


Fantasy League Updates:

After four exciting rounds of racing in 2024, we want to announce some updates about the Fantasy League ahead of the next round.

Round 3 issues
We had some issues with our system in Round 3, which allowed a small number of teams to be edited while the points were being saved. We fixed the process immediately for Round 4, but since there's no way to fairly calculate the overall with Round 3, we have neutralized the results of the third round in Leogang. We will still be giving the round prize to the selected winner of the round, but everyone's points from that round will not be counted towards the overall and the grand prize at the end of the season. We apologize for the error, it's incredibly frustrating, but we feel this is the fairest way to go forward.

Pricing & budget changes
As the league reaches the middle point of the season with four rounds (three World Cups and World Champs) left to go, we will be adjusting our rider pricing to more accurately reflect the performances of the top riders. And as inflation continues to hit everyone hard, we will be looking at increasing your team budgets once we update the league with the new pricing. Stay tuned for the details ahead of the next round.




DH World Cup Round 4
Val di Sole, Italy

@Nastrodvia 's Round 4 team
First Place:

@Nastrodvia picked the best team for this round and received 131 points

@rosl is now in the lead in the overall with 286 points.




Prizes
The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.

Round 4 // Val di Sole, Italy

Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. One person will take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. We will update this article shortly once we've confirmed the eligibility for the winner. See Official Rules for details.


Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.

In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.



2024 Race Schedule:

May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland
May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland
June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France
August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra
September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France
October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Good luck!



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

24 Comments
  • 15 1
 I'll just go ahead and say that I like the dynamic pricing. I end up changing my team around more from race to race, which makes things more interesting. Yes, the valuations for a lot of the riders were off, but it sounds like that's getting fixed.
  • 7 0
 Yeah we can see that a ton more people are changing their teams from race to race, and a lot of divergent strategies are doing well. I do feel like it's tough for some folks to not be able to choose all the top 5 riders... but like, that's part of the fun too.
  • 11 2
 Thank you for the Fantasy League Pinkbike! Appreciate your work and to be able to have an extra sweat for free!
  • 4 0
 @edspratt deserves all the credit for running it.
  • 3 0
 Damn. I've lost 3000 places, because Leogang was my only good riders choice. That sucks. Love your fantasy league anyways pb. With the changes it's even better i hope!
  • 10 7
 Gotta love all the negativity and bitching over a free chance to win prizes.
  • 3 0
 wow... Thats pretty cool for us who genuinely picked our team and got fucked.
  • 2 1
 Just give those that cheated zero points! How would anyone even know that you were able to do that? That sucks big time unless you had sh1t points!!!.
  • 2 0
 shout out to the masterminds who laughed in the face of dignity and cheated to win a pair of shoes or whatever lol
  • 2 0
 Round three is when I did the best. That exclusion really tanked my league ranking Frown .
  • 4 3
 My best round so far is exempt now. Made one change after fort bill , can be bothered with it now.
  • 3 8
flag geerumm FL (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Same, no longer contributing to this. Free or not, PB benefits more than anyone else with the added clicks and traffic. Best week gets removed when roster was set days in advance, then couldn't make adjustments this round due to over-budget team. Huh? The pricing system is wonky. Please fix and I will return for 2025.
  • 6 4
 @geerumm: LOL yeah I'm sure they're absolutely hurting to have one less person pay in a field of 30,000 contestants.
  • 4 0
 @scott-townes: Especially when they announce that they're leaving in a comment thread, thus creating more engagement on pb.
  • 2 1
 Ahh man, I'm sorry. That sucks. If we had any alternative here we'd take it.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: dang I had a great round 3 to add to a great round 4. Can someone help me change my associated email with my account as I no longer have access to my email account I set this up with?
  • 2 1
 Why not just DQ the cheaters? Because it's not possible? Or more difficult? Lame.
  • 4 1
 Because some people weren't doing it intentionally when they made changes.
  • 1 1
 @brianpark: So what. You said a small number of teams. Even if it was unintentional. Dock their points. Why punish the masses?
  • 3 1
 Something is jacked up.
  • 1 0
 aw huge bummer, 122 pts. lost from round 3. =(
  • 3 3
 Why did I lose all my points for round 3? Fantasy sucks this year compared to previous
  • 1 0
 DAAAAAANG Balls.
  • 3 4
 Lame







