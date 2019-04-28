FANTASY

Fantasy Downhill League Results - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 28, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the first round of the Downhill Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the second round at Fort William in June.

@bungalow 's Round 1 team

@bungalow picked the best team for this round and received 820 points and walks away with a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors and a 100% AIRCRAFT DH Helmet with MIPS. MSRP of $644.


Overall Points Leader
Round 1 - Maribor

@bungalow is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and the Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


