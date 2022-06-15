Fantasy Enduro: Get Your Team on the Line Ahead of Round 2 - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

We're heading into the second round of the Fantasy Enduro Presented by Maxxis. So far over 7,700 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream Enduro team to be in the running to walk home with 24 Maxxis tires, a whole bunch of Maxxis swag, and an Ibis Ripmo AF!
Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the second round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.
There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get your team on the start line! See the list of participating riders for this round here
.
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
Round PrizeRound 2: Petzen-Jamnica
Grand Prize
Season Overall
For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!
For this second round, one lucky winner will receive three sets of Maxxis tires
, including two Assegais
, two Shortys
and two Dissectors
along with some swag to keep you looking fresh
on your way to the trails. Designed by the GOAT, Greg Minnaar, the Assegai
has quickly gained a reputation as the grippiest tire in Maxxis’ line. It’s the go-to front tire for the gnarliest conditions. The knob layout on the Shorty has been altered to improve wet traction, cornering performance, and mud shedding abilities, while the Dissector seeks to minimize drag while retaining cornering control.IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.
2022 Race Schedule:
EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA
Good luck!
