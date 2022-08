Fantasy Enduro: Get Your Team on the Line Ahead of Round 4 - EWS Whistler 2022

Prizes

For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag !





Maxxis tires

two Assegais

two Shortys

two Dissectors

swag to keep you looking fresh

Assegai

2022 Race Schedule:





EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR

EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO

EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA

EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN

EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA

EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA

EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI

EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA



We're heading into the third round of the Fantasy Enduro Presented by Maxxis. So far over 8,800 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream Enduro team to be in the running to walk home with 24 Maxxis tires, a whole bunch of Maxxis swag, and an Ibis Ripmo AF!Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the fourth round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get your team on the start line! See the list of participating riders for this round here Sound good? Build your team today!For this fourth round, one lucky winner will receive three sets of, includingandalong with someon your way to the trails. Designed by the GOAT, Greg Minnaar, thehas quickly gained a reputation as the grippiest tire in Maxxis’ line. It’s the go-to front tire for the gnarliest conditions. The knob layout on the Shorty has been altered to improve wet traction, cornering performance, and mud shedding abilities, while the Dissector seeks to minimize drag while retaining cornering control.Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.Good luck!