Fantasy Enduro League: Prizes Announced for Round 1 - EWS Zermatt

After one round of Fantasy Enduro Trivia, we're heading right into the first round of Fantasy Enduro Presented by Shimano. We're so
stoked to be finally getting the chance to build out our race team for the first time this season! We've been keeping our eye on who is and isn't planning on attending the first round (hint: a certain Australian isn't a good person to add to your roster) and seeing who is coming into the season hot by sifting through regional results pages.
Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the first round of Fantasy Enduro, learn more about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize. See who is racing by checking the live updating and searchable form on the Enduro World Series website
. Just scroll down and click on ‘Participating Riders' to see who is entered into the race.
We hope you earned some points in the first round of Trivia, but even if you didn't, it's worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years. Anything can happen over the course of a race season and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT!
Good luck!
Round 1 PrizesFantasy Enduro LeagueFirst Place:
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain
, MSRP $596Second Place:
Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a Shimano XT Brake Set
, MSRP $535Third Place:
The nerd with the third-most points will get a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place:
Stay safe in fourth place with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
That's over $1650 USD
in prizes up for grabs in this first round alone! Learn more about these sweet prizes at shimano.com
.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
7 Comments
Question: Will there be an update on the 'Race Round Scoring' for the Fantasy Enduro, or the current 'Race Round Scoring' is final?
Main differences:
- Points go up to 115th place in the men's category, which changes the points from position 45 to 115 (compared to Fantasy Enduro).
- In the women's category, points are different from the 8th to the 18th place (compared to Fantasy Enduro).
EWS Point Scale for 2020 www.pinkbike.com/photo/19278972
