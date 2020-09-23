Fantasy Enduro League: Prizes Announced for Round 3 - EWS Finale Ligure

We've had one round of Fantasy Enduro Trivia and two rounds of Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Presented by Shimano, but we're already at the final race round in Finale Ligure. Pietra Ligure offered up some exciting racing and we can't wait for some more in Finale Ligure just down the way. Will the weather be a factor once again?

Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the second round of Fantasy Enduro, learn more about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize. See who is racing by checking social media and the Enduro World Series website.

We hope you earned some points in the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years. Anything can happen over the course of a race season, even a short one, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT!

The Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!





Round 1 Prizes
Fantasy Enduro League

First Place: Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain, MSRP $596
Second Place: Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a Shimano XT Brake Set, MSRP $535
Third Place: The nerd with the third-most points will get a Shimano PRO Cockpit, MSRP $379
Fourth Place: Stay safe in fourth place with a Lazer Helmet, MSRP $139

That's over $1650 USD in prizes up for grabs in this first round alone! Learn more about these sweet prizes at MTB.Shimano.com.





3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!


Robin Wallner captained a very strong team of sweed s that caught many off guard on their way to a silver medal





