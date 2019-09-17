Fantasy Enduro League: Prizes Announced for Round 8 - EWS Zermatt 2019

We're heading into the eighth round of the Fantasy Enduro Presented by Shimano. So far over 20,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream Enduro World Series team to be in the running to walk home with a Pivot Firebird 29er carbon frame kitted out with Shimano XTR and other prizes!
Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the eighth round, learn more about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize. See who is racing by checking the live updating and searchable form on the Enduro World Series website
. Just scroll down and click on ‘Participating Riders' to see who is entered into the race.
There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for Round 8.
Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion will win an Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
First Place Prize
Round 8: Zermatt
Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset.
Second Place Prize
Round 8: Zermatt
Pick the second best scoring team for this round and you can walk away with a PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm.
Third Place Prize
Round 8: Zermatt
Pick the third fastest team for this round and you can walk away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes.
Fourth Place Prize
Round 8: Zermatt
Pick the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and you can walk away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet.
Fifth Place Prize
Round 8: Zermatt
Pick the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and you can walk away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals.
Random Drawing
Round 8: Zermatt
Have your team picked in a random draw and you can walk away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
