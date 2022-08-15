Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Burke 2022

Aug 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fifth round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round this weekend.


EWS Round 5 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@kilazilla 's Round 5 team
First Place:

@kilazilla picked the best team for this round receiving 799 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis tires, including two Assegais, two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails.

@EllaC is back in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis Ripmo AF with a NGX build and 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag but since we doubt Cannondale would let her keep that prize, we'll say @Jimmy0 is in the real lead for the bike and tire prize pack with 3382 points.


2022 Race Schedule:


EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA

Good luck!






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
106127 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
46893 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
43784 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
43288 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
38939 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll
36164 views
5 Things We Learned From EWS Whistler 2022
34206 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2022
32983 views

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 I say @jimmy0 has to do a wheelie contest with @ellaC if she ends up with more points.
  • 2 0
 pls no
  • 1 0
 If @EllaC wins, she deserves the grand prize! You act like she doesn't have non-sponsored family and friends that she could gift the bike to.
  • 1 0
 I could potentially try to pick up the riders who actually make it to start at least
  • 1 0
 797 for me . If Connolly hadn’t had a mechanical last stage I could have won but guess others were in the same boat.
  • 1 0
 We must have had the same roster. So close!
  • 1 0
 I haven’t been given my points for Jesse melamed
  • 1 0
 Ooooo so close
  • 1 0
 Me too,763 points...I thought I had it for a moment.
  • 1 1
 If I win I want a night with iago @EllaC





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008071
Mobile Version of Website