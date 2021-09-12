Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the seventh round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round seven prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round.


EWS Round 7 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@Cjflani 's Round 7 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with 48 teams getting 886 points. In the draw, it was @vCjflani that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Maxxis Minion DHF tires and a set of Dissector tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.

@Rc377 is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!





Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 We have just updated the rider list so you can now add Slawomir Lukasik to your teams for the last couple of rounds.
  • 1 0
 The one time I have the best team so did 47 other people, lol just my luck

Post a Comment



