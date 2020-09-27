Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Finale Ligure 2020

Sep 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fourth round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking.




EWS Finale Ligure Prizes
Fantasy Enduro League



@fergusr's EWS Finale Ligure team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with @fergusr, @mtbbaz and @mrfish getting 1145 points. In the draw, it was @fergusr that came out ahead and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.


Second Place: @mtbbaz takes home the prize for second place, a Shimano XT Brake Set, MSRP $535

Third Place: @mrfish will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit, MSRP $379

Fourth Place: There was also a tie for fourth place with @scjeremy, @DontStopBiking, @WThames, @Pdonahue92 and @Kapten all on 1105 points. In the draw, it was @scjeremy that came out ahead and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet, MSRP $139

After one round of Fantasy Trivia and three rounds of racing, it's @svenstrom sitting in first place with 3032 points.

Robin Wallner captained a very strong team of sweed s that caught many off guard on their way to a silver medal





Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Enduro Fantasy Sponsored


