Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Finale Ligure 2020

The results are in for the fourth round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
EWS Finale Ligure PrizesFantasy Enduro League
Second Place: @mtbbaz
@fergusr's EWS Finale Ligure team
First Place:
It was a tie for first place with @fergusr, @mtbbaz and @mrfish getting 1145 points. In the draw, it was @fergusr that came out ahead and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.
takes home the prize for second place, a Shimano XT Brake Set
, MSRP $535Third Place: @mrfish
will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place:
There was also a tie for fourth place with @scjeremy
, @DontStopBiking
, @WThames
, @Pdonahue92
and @Kapten
all on 1105 points. In the draw, it was @scjeremy
that came out ahead and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
After one round of Fantasy Trivia and three rounds of racing, it's @svenstrom
sitting in first place with 3032 points.
