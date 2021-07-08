Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the third round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round two prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in La Thuile this weekend.


EWS Round 3 Round One Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@Phil0705's Round 3 team
First Place:

@Phil0705 picked the best team for this round and received 969 points and walks away with a set of Minion DHF tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.

@Benridden and @HarrySimpson are now in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!





Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 How come I got 0 points for Caro Gehrig in Fantasy?
  • 1 0
 In the women’s, you only get points if your rider places in the top 20

Post a Comment



