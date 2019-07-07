Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Les Orres 2019

The results are in for the fifth round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top five teams and the random drawer this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the sixth round in Whistler next month.@WilltoLoon
picked the best team for this round and received 2380 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset
.
Overall Points LeaderRound 5: Les Orres, France@Jimmy0
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!
Second Place PrizeRound 5: Les Orres, France@edwin26
picked the second best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak
, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.
Third Place PrizeRound 5: Les Orres, France@Clemounet
picked the third fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes
.
Fourth Place PrizeRound 5: Les Orres, France@redd66
picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet
.
Fifth Place PrizeRound 5: Les Orres, France@RampageRandy
picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals
.
Random DrawingRound 5: Les Orres, France@adrenalineracer
was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack
.
