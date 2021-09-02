Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Loudenvielle Race 1 2021

Sep 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fifth round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Loudenvielle this weekend.


EWS Round 5 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@jaybelly 's Round 5 team
First Place:

@jaybelly picked the best team for this round and received 925 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.

@Rc377 is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!





Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


