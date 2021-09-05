Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Loudenvielle Race 2 2021

The results are in for the sixth round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round
.
EWS Round 6 PrizeFantasy EWS League
@Rc377 First Place:
It was a tie for first place with 23 teams getting 893 points. In the draw, it was @v84marc that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.
is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!
0 Comments
Post a Comment