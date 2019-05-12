FANTASY

Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Madeira 2019

May 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the third round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top six teams this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the fourth round in Val Di Fassa, Italy next month.


@ajw156 Round 3 team

@ajw156 picked the best team for this round and received 2245 points and walks away with an XTR Brake Set M9120. MSRP of $325.


Overall Points Leader
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@fahrwerk is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!




Second Place Prize
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@howsyourdad picked the second best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.

Third Place Prize
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@Camdo picked the third fastest team for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals. MSRP of $180.

Fourth Place Prize
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@aspectmediauk picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a PRO Tharsis Trail Stem & Tharsis Handlebar. MSRP of $370.

Fifth Place Prize
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@jonesy07 picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with a Pearl Izumi Versa Hoodie. Men's and women's sizing are available. MSRP of $220.

Sixth Place Prize
Round 3: Madeira, Portugal

@gustin18 was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet. MSRP of $140.





MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


4 Comments

  • + 6
 Incredible, I'm worse at fantasy enduro than real life enduro...
  • + 1
 Stoked! Cheers @pinkbike and nice one @ajw156. I picked the same team though, does it come down to a random draw? Dentists in the family playoff?
  • + 1
 Jose Borges was the man to choose !
  • + 1
 But not enough. I got 1st and 2nd men, 1st woman, some decent points from others, except Morgane Jonnier didn't finish Frown Still got a little over 1800 pts which is miles behind the winner and that's my best fantasy result so far Big Grin

Post a Comment



