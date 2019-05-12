Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Madeira 2019

The results are in for the third round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top six teams this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the fourth round in Val Di Fassa, Italy next month.@ajw156
picked the best team for this round and received 2245 points and walks away with an XTR Brake Set M9120
. MSRP of $325.
Overall Points LeaderRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@fahrwerk
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!
Second Place PrizeRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@howsyourdad
picked the second best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak
, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.
Third Place PrizeRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@Camdo
picked the third fastest team for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals
. MSRP of $180.
Fourth Place PrizeRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@aspectmediauk
picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a PRO Tharsis Trail Stem & Tharsis Handlebar
. MSRP of $370.
Fifth Place PrizeRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@jonesy07
picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with a Pearl Izumi Versa Hoodie
. Men's and women's sizing are available. MSRP of $220.
Sixth Place PrizeRound 3: Madeira, Portugal@gustin18
was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet
. MSRP of $140.
MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
4 Comments
Post a Comment