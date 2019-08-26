Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Northstar 2019

Aug 26, 2019
The results are in for the seventh round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top five teams and the random drawer this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the final round in Zermatt next month.


@Slapnutz 's Round 7 team

@Slapnutz picked the best team for this round and received 2440 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset.


Overall Points Leader
Round 7: Northstar, California

@fahrwerk is still in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!




Second Place Prize
Round 7: Northstar, California

@calvingsc picked the second-best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.

Third Place Prize
Round 7: Northstar, California

@illbmxer picked the third-fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes

Fourth Place Prize
Round 7: Northstar, California

@RumRider picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet.

Fifth Place Prize
Round 7: Northstar, California

@Vainu picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals.

Random Drawing
Round 7: Northstar, California

@Antony1642 was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack.





2 Comments

  • + 1
 Not only did Eddie miss out on taking the number one spot in the actual series, but if he had finished the race he would have also topped the fantasy enduro rankings with MaraeTV. Madness (only 200 off the lead but himself scoring 0 this round)
  • + 2
 8 people with the same points was it? Well done all! Hope you get your prizes before June 2021!

