Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the second round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round two prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round this weekend.


EWS Round 2 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@ogjew 's Round 2 team
First Place:

@ogjew picked the best team for this round receiving 805 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis tires, including two Assegais, two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails.

@EllaC is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis Ripmo AF with a NGX build and 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag but since we doubt Cannondale would let her keep that prize, we'll say @Jeffsy29 is in the real lead for the bike and tire prize pack with 1542 points.


2022 Race Schedule:


EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA

Good luck!






1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Haha Ella crushing it both on and off bike !! She must have some top quality insiders tips...
*Suspicious look*





